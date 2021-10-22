Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.76

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 271679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $831.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,062,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,956 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

