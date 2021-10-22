Loop Capital Downgrades Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to Hold

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.76.

CTVA stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

