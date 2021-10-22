LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 250 ($3.27).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LON LMP traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 258 ($3.37). 1,056,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 265.40 ($3.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 252.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 401.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

