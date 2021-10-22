LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPSN. Barclays downgraded LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $47.62 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.