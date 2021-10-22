Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $337.38. 595,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $225.00 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

