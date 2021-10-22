Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Lithia Motors has increased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Lithia Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $32.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

LAD opened at $337.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $225.00 and a 12-month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

