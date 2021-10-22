LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0155 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $18,803.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000458 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00039294 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

