Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.
Shares of Lindsay stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,214. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.53 and a 200 day moving average of $162.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.
About Lindsay
Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.
