Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

Shares of Lindsay stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,214. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.53 and a 200 day moving average of $162.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lindsay stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Lindsay worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

