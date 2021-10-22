Linden Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 400,000 Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIOAU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,500,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter worth $5,000,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter worth $3,579,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,000,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,049,000.

NASDAQ TIOAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Tio Tech A has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

