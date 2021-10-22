Linden Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FORE. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $495,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORE stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

