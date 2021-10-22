Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.46 Million

Brokerages expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to announce sales of $60.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $267.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $271.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $182.02 million, with estimates ranging from $174.74 million to $189.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $84.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

NASDAQ:LGND traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.29. 89,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.73. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 405,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,233,000 after purchasing an additional 231,294 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 593,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after purchasing an additional 109,340 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 594,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 57,352 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,189,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.