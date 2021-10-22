Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Receives $13.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LICY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,232. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at about $1,543,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $398,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

