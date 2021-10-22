Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman Sells 33,333 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman sold 33,333 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $826,658.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,917,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,674 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 473,854 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,934 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,243.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,494 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 366,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,799 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 145,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

