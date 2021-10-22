Lethean Price Tops $0.0013 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lethean has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $878.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,784.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.06 or 0.06534684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.00318454 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $619.52 or 0.01019205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00089485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.12 or 0.00444386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.50 or 0.00280495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.87 or 0.00254791 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

