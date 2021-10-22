Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.45 Million Stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,620 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $14.61 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

