Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.07% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 3,034.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 152,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,974,000 after purchasing an additional 249,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

