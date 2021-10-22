Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,538 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Covanta were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Covanta by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Covanta by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after buying an additional 545,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Covanta by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Covanta by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 520,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Covanta by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVA opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -96.05 and a beta of 1.40. Covanta Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

CVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

