Lazard (LAZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. Lazard’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lazard to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lazard stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $52.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

