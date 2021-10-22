Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.60 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC cut shares of Lancashire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,426. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

