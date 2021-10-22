Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising makes up approximately 1.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 259.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,611,000 after purchasing an additional 78,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.70. 4,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,685. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $120.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

