Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $726.00 to $710.00. The stock had previously closed at $565.50, but opened at $545.10. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lam Research shares last traded at $540.12, with a volume of 26,850 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $614.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

About Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.