Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $597.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $597.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $684.42.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $555.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $333.31 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

