Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LRCX traded down $10.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $555.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,309. The business has a fifty day moving average of $585.93 and a 200 day moving average of $614.58. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $333.31 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

