Kuehne + Nagel International’s (KHNGY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.18. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

