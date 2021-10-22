Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 23.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at $10,323,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at $9,630,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 827.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 112,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 112.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 76,988 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $51.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.33. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

