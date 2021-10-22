KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$10.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

KPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.58.

KP Tissue stock opened at C$10.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.82 million and a PE ratio of -29.31. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$10.00 and a 1-year high of C$12.78.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$339.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

