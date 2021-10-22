KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$10.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.
KPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.58.
KP Tissue stock opened at C$10.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.82 million and a PE ratio of -29.31. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$10.00 and a 1-year high of C$12.78.
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.