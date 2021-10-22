KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPTSF opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

