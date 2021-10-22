Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Cut to “D-” at TheStreet

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. Kopin has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $456.54 million, a P/E ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 2.18.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $44,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kopin in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kopin by 28.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

