Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Up to $44.94

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.94, but opened at $46.21. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 7,264 shares changing hands.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.