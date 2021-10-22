Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €55.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.99 ($57.64).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

