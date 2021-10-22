Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $54.42 and last traded at $52.21, with a volume of 12244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.

The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,840,000 after acquiring an additional 246,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 639,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after buying an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after buying an additional 757,603 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,673,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,555,000 after buying an additional 83,255 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.