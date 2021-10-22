KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KKR. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $73.12 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

