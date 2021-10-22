Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,234,000 after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,299,000 after acquiring an additional 113,068 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,006,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,060,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 371.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after acquiring an additional 830,490 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRG opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

