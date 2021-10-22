Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.22.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,138,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,092. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$6.56 and a one year high of C$11.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$187,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,626 shares in the company, valued at C$827,235.64. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,363 shares in the company, valued at C$371,427.84.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

