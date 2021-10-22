Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 38,951 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,951 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments comprises 1.3% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.14% of Shift4 Payments worth $11,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.53. 1,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,106. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.