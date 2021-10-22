Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.97 Million in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 1.49% of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUCR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,232,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,988,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,938,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition alerts:

EUCR remained flat at $$9.78 on Friday. 77,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,540. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.