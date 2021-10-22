Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 735,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,946,000. Teck Resources accounts for 2.0% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 954.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 259.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.37.

TECK stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 71,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

