KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0089 on Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $13.17 million and $1.35 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00213713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00103505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010989 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,487,167,842 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

