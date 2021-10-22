KeyCorp Weighs in on California Resources Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for California Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%.

Several other analysts have also commented on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

CRC stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Resources has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth $142,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,180.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,381,164 shares of company stock worth $91,533,917.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

