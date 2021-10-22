KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Southern in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Southern’s FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

NYSE SO opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average is $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.