KeyCorp Increases Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $26.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNOM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $25.32.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 6.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

