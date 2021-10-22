KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

CDEV has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 6.23.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,356 shares of company stock worth $1,053,857. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

