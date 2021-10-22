KeyCorp Begins Coverage on a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AKA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $10.73 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

