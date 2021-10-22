KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Middleby in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $175.89 on Friday. The Middleby has a 12-month low of $97.66 and a 12-month high of $196.49. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 38.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,575,000 after acquiring an additional 74,228 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 29.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

