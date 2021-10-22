KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.19

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.19 and last traded at $46.82, with a volume of 219635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KBCSY shares. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on KBC Group from €60.00 ($70.59) to €65.00 ($76.47) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KBC Group from €73.00 ($85.88) to €76.00 ($89.41) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KBC Group from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.42.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that KBC Group NV will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

