Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 27,316 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,316 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 292,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.3% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

Shares of KYN opened at $8.76 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

