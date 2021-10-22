Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 282.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40,127 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,095,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 5,957.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JXI opened at $61.63 on Friday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $55.52 and a 12-month high of $64.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.