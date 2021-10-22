Kathleen Mcnally Sells 7,886 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 7,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $92,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

