Kalata (KALA) Trading 39.5% Lower Over Last Week

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Kalata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 39.5% against the dollar. Kalata has a market capitalization of $16.81 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072594 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00072416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00105771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,577.41 or 1.00121048 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.17 or 0.06491016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022083 BTC.

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

