Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.76. Kadant posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

Several research firms have commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $216.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $225.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total transaction of $976,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,290. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 153.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 79.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.